Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine's

Ukrainian defense forces put up fierce resistance Saturday, slowing the advance of the larger and better-armed Russian military closing in on the capital. European nations and the U.S. rushed assistance to Ukraine, including more ammunition and weapons and another round of powerful sanctions aimed at further isolating Russian from the global financial system.
Posted at 11:05 PM, Feb 26, 2022
The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies.

But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

“I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,’’ said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

