Police warn of violent 'teen takeovers' organized on social media in US cities

A nationwide trend known as "teen takeovers" is creating chaos in American cities as large groups of teenagers organize spur-of-the-moment meetups on social media.

Police say the events, which act as a flash mob for a new generation, can overwhelm law enforcement and sometimes turn violent. The trend has also spread overseas.

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In Chicago, teens raced up streets and ran on top of parked cars.

Near Tampa, Florida, sheriff's deputies sprinted to break up fights as teenagers swarmed a trampoline business.

In Jacksonville, Florida, teens attacked each other right in front of law enforcement.

"Knock it off," one person said.

"I'm sorry, I'm going to go home," another person said.

"No, we have a place for people like you," an officer responded.

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At another Jacksonville takeover event in February, five teenagers were shot.

Law enforcement agencies are tracking the trend closely to prevent the next takeover and keep communities safe. In Mesquite, Texas, police keep a close eye on social media for posts advertising the events.

"For the most part, yes. That's what it appears to be. It's bring your drama," Lt. Michael Kelly said.

When police found out about a planned takeover in Mesquite, they started adding more resources like visual deterrents, and it worked. The takeover did not happen.

Kelly warns these incidents can turn dangerous very quickly, pointing to a recent takeover in a neighboring Texas county that ended with damage to cars and three arrests.

"Absolutely, and so that's why we have to be out here, because we have to maintain safety and security for everybody," Kelly said.

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