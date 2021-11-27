Watch
Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

A police chief says six people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.
Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 27, 2021
DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following a shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers.

Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate Friday's shooting at The Streets at Southpoint.

A 10-year-old child and another man were also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred during an apparent fight between two groups.

A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits.

Police said that no charges have been filed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
