Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that two patients are currently in critical condition during a briefing Saturday afternoon. All other patients are stable, and no one has died in connection with the shooting.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 13, 2021
AUSTIN, Texas -- Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street in which 14 people were wounded.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting took place on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic occurred at around 1:30 a.m.

He said investigators believe it started as a dispute between two parties.

He says police identified two male suspects, but he declined to disclose details such as whether both are believed to have fired shots.

It was one of at least three mass shootings in the U.S. overnight.

