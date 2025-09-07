100-year-old golfer celebrates birthday on the course: 'What are you gonna do when I'm 105?'

HATFIELD, Pa. — Pearl Atwood and her set of clubs are no strangers to the golf course, but her recent drive at Twin Woods Golf Course in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, was special.

"Since I turned 100!" Atwood laughed after hitting her first shot as a centenarian.

The milestone birthday is one she proudly repeats.

Atwood teed off just two days after her birthday at Twin Woods, where she plays nine holes each Wednesday with her women's league.

You wouldn't know it by her swing, but she's only been playing golf for half her life.

"I was 50 years old," Atwood told KYW's Eva Andersen.

She's quick to offer advice for newcomers to the sport.

"It's advisable to take a few lessons. Not from your husband - but from a pro!" Atwood said.

She lives by simple principles that she often shares with others.

"Keep busy and keep your faith," Atwood said.

Pearl's spirit — and her laugh — are contagious to those around her.

"She's wonderful. I've never met anyone like her," said Mary Pileggi, Pearl's friend.

"Oh, Mary. You're exaggerating," Atwood responded.

But it's no exaggeration, according to course owner Betty Johnston, who is 91 years old herself.

"She's the most wonderful, inspiring, motivating, admirable woman I know," Johnston said.

Johnston especially admires her friend when considering everything Atwood has endured.

"She had three children, all deceased. Two boys passed with cancer and her daughter in an automobile accident," Johnston said. "And her husband, too. Your heart goes out to her on many days."

But Pearl keeps driving forward. In fact, she says she's excited to see her loved ones again someday.

"Oh yes. In heaven," Atwood said.

Until that day, Pearl says she's surrounded by love, and the perfect cake.

"It says Happy Birthday, Pearl! It's beautiful, absolutely beautiful. Of course, I don't like the sand dune," she laughed.

As Pearl's fellow golfers gathered to celebrate, Betty presented her with a trophy reading "Twin Woods' First Centenarian Golfer."

After blowing out her candles, it's easy to see Pearl isn't done swinging.

"I still have wind for that, right?" Atwood said.

She's just teeing up for the years ahead.

"What are you gonna do when I'm 105?" Atwood laughed.

"I love you all, really!" she added.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.