Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

A Republic Airways flight made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, NY. According to a statement released by Republic Airways, an emergency landing was declared in response to a passenger's behavior towards the end of the flight.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Oct 09, 2021
NEW YORK — Authorities are interviewing a passenger who prompted the pilot of a Republic Airways flight to stop the aircraft short of its intended gate at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Dozens of passengers evacuated the plane onto a taxiway after their two-hour flight arrived from Indianapolis.

Officials said one of the flight's passengers reported a fellow passenger was acting suspiciously.

The pilot then stopped the plane on a taxiway to await assistance from first responders.

The man was taken into custody.

There were no injuries to any of the 78 passengers and four crew members aboard the flight.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said nothing harmful was on the aircraft.

