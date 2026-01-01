Oysters, crab and $400,000 worth of lobster meat stolen in New England

CONCORD, N.H. — Forty-thousand oysters, lobster worth $400,000 and a cache of crabmeat all were stolen in separate recent incidents in New England.
The first seafood heist took place Nov. 22 in Falmouth, Maine, where authorities suspect someone stole 14 cages full of oysters from an aquaculture site in Casco Bay.
The other two thefts happened in Taunton, Massachusetts.
First, a load of crab disappeared after leaving the Lineage Logistics warehouse on Dec. 2.
Then, on Dec. 12, according to a broker, lobster meat destined for Costco stores in Illinois and Minnesota was stolen by a fraudulent trucking company.
