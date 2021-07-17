North Carolina's largest city running short on liquor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Restaurants and bars in North Carolina's largest city are scrambling to find popular brands of alcohol that have been depleted by issues with the supply chain ranging from materials to worker shortages.

The Charlotte Observer reports that during a recent meeting of the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, chairman Zander Guy Jr. began by addressing the statewide liquor shortage.

Commission spokesman Jeff Strickland says there have been strains on the global supply chain throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and that businesses reopening in the recent months have created additional demand.

Bars in North Carolina were allowed to reopen in February.