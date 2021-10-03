Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows to $670 million

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. The giant Powerball jackpot has grown even bigger, with officials raising the estimated payout ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kim Reynolds
Posted at 9:51 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 09:51:56-04

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is growing larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

The jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to an annuity option.

Most winners take cash, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million, before taxes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.