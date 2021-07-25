Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Capitol Police have new chief after Jan. 6 insurrection

items.[0].videoTitle
J. Thomas Manger, a former police chief in Maryland and Virginia, is the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, congressional officials announced Thursday.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 08:47:57-04

WASHINGTON -- J. Thomas Manger, a former police chief in Maryland and Virginia, is the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, congressional officials announced Thursday.

Manger will take charge of the department in the aftermath of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection in which supporters of former President Donald Trump easily overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.

The heads of security for the House and Senate, which oversee the Capitol Police, said in a statement that Manger had been appointed after nationwide recruitment and that they are “confident in Chief Manger’s experience and approach in protecting the Congress – its Members, employees, visitors and facilities.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.