10,500+ Nationwide homeowners' policies dropped in North Carolina, including some in Outer Banks

Beach House Collapses-Warning
AP
In this image provided by National Park Service, a beach house that collapsed along North Carolina's Outer Banks rest in the water on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Rodanthe, N.C. The home was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service has closed off the area and warned that additional homes in the area may fall too. (National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 12:31:37-04

Nationwide will not renew homeowners insurance policies for 10,525 households in North Carolina, more than half of them due to hurricane risks, according to Jason Tyson, NCDOI communications director for the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI).

The majority are in the eastern part of the state, however, more than 1,000 of the nonrenewals are on the Outer Banks, with 838 in Dare County, 220 in Currituck County and 52 in Hyde County, according to information provided by Tyson.

Nationwide notified the NCDOI in February 2023 that it would not be renewing 10,525 personal lines policies, which is 4.4% of its 237,652 North Carolina policies and 1.7% of its 621,705 policies across the country, Tyson confirmed WTKR. He said that 5,781 policies will be nonrenewed based on the “hurricane hazard assessment tool,” and 4,744 policies will be nonrenewed for referral to the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association, commonly called the Beach Plan.

Nationwide’s statement to NCDOI explained its decision was to "assess and rebalance its portfolio based on risk,” according to Tyson. The company considered climate severity, weather-related losses and the reinsurance market.

“Consequently, underwriting renewal guidelines were refined, and specific actions were necessary for a small percentage of the company’s business,” Tyson confirmed. He noted that policies being nonrenewed could potentially be rewritten with Nationwide “if wind exposure is ceded to the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association and current underwriting guidelines are met.

By contract, if a policy is being nonrenewed, 30 days’ notice is required, according to Tyson.

WTKR has reached out to Nationwide for comment, and we will update this article once they respond.

Tyson provided the table below listing the different counties versus the number of properties being affected by the nonrenewal.

CountyPolicy Count
Beaufort478 
Bertie20 
Bladen351 
Brunswick127 
Camden111 
Carteret75 
Chowan207 
Columbus258 
Craven938 
Cumberland283 
Currituck220 
Dare838 
Duplin425 
Forsyth
Greene233 
Haywood
Hyde52 
Johnston16 
Jones95 
Lenoir783 
Mecklenburg
New Hanover89 
Onslow592 
Pamlico70 
Pasquotank413 
Pender57 
Perquimans172 
Pitt1,324 
Robeson644 
Rutherford
Sampson419 
Tyrrell21 
Wake
Washington187 
Wayne931 
Wilson91 
