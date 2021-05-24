Watch
National Guard mission to provide security ending at Capitol

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, members of the National Guard open a gate in the razor wire topped perimeter fence around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington. Threats to members of Congress have more than doubled this year, according to the U.S. Capitol Police, and many members say they fear for their personal safety more than they did before the siege. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Posted at 10:55 PM, May 23, 2021
WASHINGTON -- National Guard troops are set to leave the U.S. Capitol and turn over security of the area to Capitol Police.

Guard troops were deployed nearly five months ago when rioters broke into the Capitol and invaded the House and Senate chambers in an effort to stop Democrat Joe Biden from becoming president.

The Guard mission is ending Sunday, and a person familiar with the plan tells The Associated Press that troops are expected to be leaving on Monday.

The Pentagon announced earlier in the week that an extension of the Guard presence — 2,149 troops — had not been requested.

