Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

AP
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. Authorities say they have found the body of the missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, that authorities found Miya Marcano’s near an apartment building. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 02, 2021
MIAMI -- Authorities say they've found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s body near an apartment building.

Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.

Mina previously said Armando Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was considered the “prime suspect.”

Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano.

