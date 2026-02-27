World's first Double Dutch aerobics studio is changing fitness: 'Have a good time and let go'

ATLANTA — A fun pastime that's great for your heart — that's how the owners of the world's first Double Dutch aerobics studio describe what they've built. And after teaching more than 100,000 people in 30 cities, they aren't done yet.

Michelle Clark has loved Double Dutch since the age of 4. The idea for a business came naturally.

"I had the idea when he was my boyfriend to start a class for Double Dutch, because I love workout classes," Michelle Clark said.

Her now-husband Sean Clark was immediately on board.

"I thought it was the best idea I've ever heard in my life," Sean Clark said.

Double Dutch is a competitive sport — jumping between two ropes, turning in opposite directions. The Clarks say their business started small, teaching classes in 2012 in New York. They went full-time after moving to Georgia and opened their studio in northwest Atlanta. Over the years, they've taught people from a variety of backgrounds, including children, inmates and celebrities.

Double Dutch holds a special place in Black communities. When asked why Black people have such a strong relationship with the sport, Michelle Clark pointed to its roots.

"Because it's cultural. It's just what we did. And it didn't take anything," Michelle Clark said.

Sean Clark agreed, adding that the sport offered something deeper than exercise.

"It didn't take anything at all. And then we were just talking about this this morning, you know, whatever was going on in your household stayed in your household — because when you came outside, you had a chance to feel good and have a good time and let go all the things that are happening in your life," Sean Clark said.

For many who walk through the studio doors, the experience goes beyond fitness. Jumpers say they've found community.

Taj Wray, an Atlanta resident, said the connections are real.

"We embrace each other. We talk after class and just sit through and converse," Wray said.

Livonne Moore, a Stone Mountain resident, said the friendships have been life-changing.

"I've developed so many friendships, meeting people through Double Dutch," Moore said.

The Clarks want to make Double Dutch as accessible and respected as other forms of fitness, like yoga and spin. They also want to make it more competitive while helping adults feel like kids again.

Michelle Clark said the joy the sport brings is unlike anything else.

"When you have that guttural laugh, when you do a pop up or when you jump in with your partner," comes with this sport," Michelle Clark said. "Or when you finally got that trick that you've been trying to get, that's a joy that comes with this sport."

