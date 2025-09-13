Meth burn by FBI smokes out Montana animal shelter

BILLINGS, Mont. — Workers at a Montana animal shelter were evacuated and sent to the hospital after smoke from two pounds of methamphetamine incinerated by FBI agents started to fill the building.
City of Billings Assistant Administrator Kevin Iffland said the incinerator is primarily used to burn the carcasses of animals euthanized by animal control officers. But every couple of months law enforcement officers use it to burn seized narcotics.
Iffland says fourteen workers from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter went to the hospital as a precaution following Wednesday's smoke incident that happened when the exhaust system didn't work as usual. He says some of the shelter workers reported feeling unwell.
