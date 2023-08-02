Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.25 billion after no player wins Tuesday’s drawing

The Mega Millions grand prize grew further past the billion-dollar mark after no winning ticket claimed the jackpot at Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and Mega Ball 12.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday night – $1.25 billion – would be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history, the lottery said in a news releaseearly Wednesday.

Friday’s anticipated drawing will be the 31st since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

And while no one hit the jackpot Tuesday, the drawing proved lucky for some.

One ticket sold in Texas won $4 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the Megaplier, an option available in most states with an extra $1 purchase, the lottery said.

Six other tickets won $1 million each by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier. Two of those tickets were sold in California, while the others were sold in Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

“Overall, the total number of winning tickets at all prize levels continues to increase along with the jackpot, and the August 1 drawing produced a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers,” Mega Millions said in the news release.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billionwon in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

The fourth-largest Mega Millions prize so far was a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Last month, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.