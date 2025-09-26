Community honors 3 Pennsylvania detectives killed while investigating domestic violence case

RED LION, Pa. — Hundreds of officers and community members gathered to pay their respects to three Northern York County Regional Police detectives who were shot and killed while investigating a domestic violence case last Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser were remembered during an emotional funeral service in Red Lion, Pennsylvania. The ceremony featured a procession with hundreds of officers lining the route.

"These men loved their families, their fellow officers, their police department and communities that we serve," said a speaker at the service.

The Northern York Regional Police chief remembered Sergeant Becker, a father of two, with touching words about his dedication to family.

"To his children, he was a hero long before the badge made him one to the eyes of the world," the chief said.

Detective Baker, formerly with the Philadelphia Police and a father of five, was known for his commanding presence and sense of humor.

"My father was always the superhero of our family and now it gives me great solace to know he'll be one for our community too," Baker's daughter said.

Detective Emenheiser, who had two children, was remembered for his zest for life and personal interests.

"He treasured family beach trips, found joy in fitness, home renovations and loudly cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles," said a speaker at the service.

The funeral drew law enforcement officers from across the region who came to show solidarity with their fallen colleagues.

"In the police world, we're all brothers and sisters, when somebody gets hurt, it affects everybody," said Chris Eiserman of the Fraternal Order of Police in Delaware County.

Captain Austin Fraser of the Philadelphia Police emphasized the importance of mutual support during such difficult times.

"The only things that gets us through it is we support each other," Fraser said.

The service highlighted not only the community's grief but also their gratitude for the officers' service and sacrifice.

"We will carry forward the legacy of Cody, Mark and Isaiah - they were the best of us," a speaker said.

"Their sacrifice is a reminder of the cost of service but also of the courage required to stand in the face of darkness."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.