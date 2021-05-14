Watch
Marine Corps officer arrested for assault in Jan. 6 riot

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol as they riot in Washington. With riot cases flooding into Washington’s federal court, the Justice Department is under pressure to quickly resolve the least serious cases. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 6:22 AM, May 14, 2021
Prosecutors say an active-duty Marine Corps officer seen on camera scuffling with a police officer and helping other members of the pro-Trump mob force their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been charged in the riot.

The Department of Justice says Maj. Christopher Warnagiris is the first active-duty service member to be charged in the insurrection.

Prosecutors say he was arrested Thursday in Virginia.

He faces charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of justice.

Warnagiris was released after a brief appearance before a federal judge in Virginia.

