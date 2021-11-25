Watch
Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

Ted Shaffrey/AP
Crews pump helium into a balloon of Pikachu and Eevee in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, as the balloon is readied for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 7:28 AM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 07:28:57-05

NEW YORK — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The lineup of balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns, performers and Santa Claus will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles of Manhattan streets Thursday.

Participants were confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year. Spectators were shut out in 2020 but can line the route again this time.

The Thanksgiving parade is the latest U.S. holiday event to make a comeback amid the ongoing pandemic.

Still, some safety measures continue. Parade staffers and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and most must wear masks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
