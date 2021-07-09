Watch
Lawyers granted slight delay in opening of R. Kelly trial

Antonio Perez/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. In a court filing Thursday, March 26, 2020, R Kelly cited the novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 07:44:53-04

NEW YORK — Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly have been granted a little more time to prepare his defense for his upcoming sex-trafficking trial in New York City.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said on Thursday that jury selection would go forward on Aug. 9 as originally planned but agreed to delay opening statements until Aug. 18.

Kelly is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. He denies abusing anyone.

Kelly also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

