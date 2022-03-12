Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast

A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as much as a foot of snow and high winds.

The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches could be expected in northern areas of Pennsylvania and New York with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Gale warnings were in effect in coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

The system has also brought snow and rain to several southern states, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday.

A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades have been postponed due to the weather. The holiday falls on Thursday this year.