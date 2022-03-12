Watch
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast

AP Photo/Jessica Hill
Jason Meyers of Burlington throws a frisbee for his dog Gilroy during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Burlington, Vt. A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of snow and high winds after the system brought wintry conditions to southern states. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 12, 2022
A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as much as a foot of snow and high winds.

The National Weather Service said 7 to 12 inches could be expected in northern areas of Pennsylvania and New York with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Gale warnings were in effect in coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

The system has also brought snow and rain to several southern states, including Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday.

A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades have been postponed due to the weather. The holiday falls on Thursday this year.

