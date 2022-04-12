Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas

The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

It's only on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11.

A pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

The promotion ends May 4.