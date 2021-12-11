Watch
Tornadoes, storms strike US; Kentucky gov fears dozens dead

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight. And, Kentucky's governor feared dozens were dead after the storm struck a candle factory.

Police in Illinois say at least one person died at an Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado.

Rescue crews are still sorting through the rubble there. Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee.

One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas.

At least one fatality has been reported in Missouri. Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage after reports of a tornado in Bowling Green.

