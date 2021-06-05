Watch
Judge overturns California’s 32-year ban on assault weapons

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo are some of the weapons that include handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons, collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event displayed during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. A federal judge has overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday, June 4, 2021, that the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 19:19:44-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, calling it a “failed experiment” that violates the constitutional right to bear arms.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

California's attorney general argued that assault weapons are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings.

But Benitez said the guns are overwhelmingly owned for legal purposes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom calling the decision “a direct threat to public safety."

