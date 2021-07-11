Watch
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

John Bazemore/AP
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 10, 2021
PLAINS, Ga. -- Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in their hometown of Plains, Georgia.

About 300 friends and family members turned out Saturday for a celebration at Plains High School.

The anniversary is the most recent milestone for the longest-married presidential couple in American history.

The former president said he was grateful for his wife, calling her right for him.

In turn, Rosalynn Carter recalled she didn’t care for dating young men while growing up and never thought she’d get married.

But then along came Jimmy Carter and — in her words — “life has been an adventure ever since."

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
