Chief: Michigan suspect's parents found hiding in building

A prosecutor has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four courts each.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 04, 2021
PONTIAC, Mich. — A sheriff's office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught while hiding in a Detroit commercial building that housed artwork.

Police say James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared to be “distressed” when they were taken into custody.

Officers were called to the location after a tip from a community member.

A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

