Repairs to interstate bridge could take months, official says

Adrian Sainz/AP
A crack in a steel beam, found the day before, has forced the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Posted at 8:01 AM, May 15, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A transportation official says repairs to the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee could take months after a crack was found in the span.

Thousands of trucks and cars are being forced to detour and shipping on the Mississippi River is shut down in the Memphis area.

Both states' transportation agencies are working to make sure the 48-year-old bridge is safe. Traffic is flowing on the Interstate 55 detour.

Rep. Steve Cohen says he'll work with colleagues in both states to make sure the I-40 bridge repair is included in President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

The bridge usually carries about 50,000 vehicles a day.

