Influencer reveals the app that helped her quit vaping for good: 'Rely on a support system'

More than two-thirds of nicotine users age 18-24 planned to quit for their 2026 New Year's resolution, according to a new survey. But for those who vape or smoke cigarettes, stopping can be far more difficult than starting.

National Quitter's Day, the second Friday in January, when many people abandon their New Year's resolutions.

Tyler Kidd, a social media influencer with millions of viewers, has swapped her normal subjects of skincare, hair and makeup for a different message about quitting vaping.

"OK let's be honest. Raise your hand if you've ever tried to quit vaping," Kidd said in one of her videos.

Now 25, she started vaping in college but knew the habit wasn't healthy.

"Inhaling anything, putting anything into your body that way, I feel like it's not gonna benefit you. It won't benefit you in the long run," Kidd told CBS News' Bradley Blackburn.

Kidd had tried and failed to quit before, but last year turned to a free program called EX from The Truth Initiative. Using text messages, it delivers tools like tracking, motivational tips and accountability reminders from a digital buddy.

"That's what EX program is for," Kathy Crosby, the CEO of The Truth Initiative, said. "It's designed specifically to meet them where they are to talk to them in a relatable and authentic fashion. And if you use EX program, you're four times as likely to be able to quit."

Kidd has been vape-free for over a year now. She says what worked for her were tracking reminders.

"I did not wanna have to say to it, to this little like buddy in my pocket, 'Yeah. We're gonna have to restart,'" Kidd said.

She's now a paid partner to help reach a group that's quickly picked up e-cigarettes. Data shows one in five young adults age 18 to 24 is at risk of long-term nicotine addiction.

"We know that once you're addicted to one substance, it also could lead towards other substance use and misuse," Crosby said.

Kidd acknowledged that quitting can be "hard" and "rough."

"The best thing you can do is rely on a support system," Kidd said.

The Truth Initiative says only 3 to 5% of people are successful at quitting by going cold turkey. To learn more about the free program, visit truthinitiative.org.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.