80-year-old Illinois man visiting Outer Banks dies after being pulled from water

DUCK, N.C. — An 80-year-old man visiting the Outer Banks from Scharmburg, Illinois, has died from a possible drowning.

Officials were dispatched to Ocean Crest Way in the Oceancrest subdivision in Duck after bystanders reported a swimmer in distress on Thursday, June 8 at 11:23 a.m., officials said.

A good Samaritan pulled the man from the water, but he was unresponsive .

As a result, bystanders initiated lifesaving measures until first responders arrived and took over.

However, officials said the man was pronounced dead on the scene by Dare County EMS.

No additional details were available at last check.