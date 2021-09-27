Watch
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore

National Hurricane Center
Posted at 5:59 AM, Sep 27, 2021
MIAMI — Hurricane Sam is a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but forecasters said late Sunday that it had peaked in intensity.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 800 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Its maximum sustained winds dropped to 130 mph Monday morning.

Forecasters say there will be little change in strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect. However, swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week.

