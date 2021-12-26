Watch
Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages

Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 26, 2021
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights because of staffing shortages tied to COVID-19 as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas.

There was no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.

More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off. That's according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

That figure was down from nearly 1,000 on Saturday. More than 50 flights were already canceled for Monday.

Delta, United and JetBlue have blamed the omicron variant of the coronavirus for causing illness among many employees.

