How to safely exercise outdoors during dangerous heat waves; expert tips from doctors and trainers

Millions of Americans are living in places with very hot temperatures this week. This creates a challenge for people like Andrew Horowitz in New York City who still want to exercise outside.

"It gets much harder and I get much slower!" Horowitz said.

Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes says modifying your workout on really hot days is important. She recommends keeping exercise low intensity, monitoring heart rate and limiting how long you work out.

"I always say it's not the time go out and try and run a marathon," Stokes said. "We talk about consistency in fitness so often. That its so key to achieving our goals, but you need to have flexibility within your consistency."

Hot Stretch with Storms Late Thursday

Nearly 120,000 people visited the emergency room for heat-related illnesses in 2023, according to the latest CDC data.

People who exercise on hot days are more likely to become dehydrated and suffer from heat-related illness, according to the CDC.

Warning signs of heat illness include confusion, fever and being unable to drink. CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook says people should pay attention to signs of dehydration.

"When you wake up in the morning, you are dehydrated, you have not had any water overnight," LaPook said. "So the first thing you should do is have a glass or two of water. What happens when you get dehydrated is that your urine becomes more and more concentrated because your kidneys are holding onto the water and it gets more and more yellow."

Horowitz says anyone exercising in these hot conditions should plan ahead.

"I bring water and maybe an electrolyte drink or something like that," Horowitz said.

Experts also recommend exercising during the cooler parts of the day and monitoring the temperature and humidity.

The CDC says if you're working out in the heat and feel faint or weak, immediately stop all activity and get to a cool place right away.

