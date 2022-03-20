Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 24 wounded

DUMAS, Ark. — Authorities say at least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, when gunfire erupted during a car show in southeast Arkansas that was part of an annual community event.

Police have not said what led to Saturday night’s shooting in Dumas. But Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter that there were two suspects, one of whom had been arrested and was being held on unrelated charges.

At least six children were among those wounded. Dumas is a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles south of Little Rock.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic.