Historically Black Colleges Threats: Classes resume at VSU; Hampton University partially reopens

ETTRICK, Va. — Students at Virginia State University (VSU) returned to class on Friday after the campus was placed on lockdown due to threats received Thursday. The historically Black university was one of several HBCUs across the country targeted with threats.

The lockdown at VSU began around 8:30 a.m. and was lifted approximately six hours later at 2:30 p.m. But even after the lockdown ended, campus access remained restricted to those with valid student IDs.

University officials confirmed no injuries or incidents occurred in connection with the threat. Increased security measures remain in place on campus and at VSU-managed off-campus housing.

VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah addressed the situation in a statement by saying the threats were not random.

"They are targeted attacks on institutions that have long stood as pillars of excellence, empowerment, and progress. HBCUs exist because we refused to be denied an education—and we thrive because we continue to rise in the face of adversity," Abdullah wrote. "To those who seek to silence or scare us: we will not be intimidated. For over a century, Virginia State University and other HBCUs have stood as a beacon of knowledge, excellence, and resilience."

Abdullah said that getting an education was "the greatest revenge."

"Every step you take forward, every class you attend, and every degree you earn is an act of resistance and triumph," Abdullah wrote.

Hampton University, another Virginia HBCU, also canceled classes after receiving threats on Thursday. The school partially reopened on Friday with dining hall, library and student center services available to students. Classes at Hampton are scheduled to resume on Monday.



WATCH: 'We will not be intimidated,' VSU president says after dozens of HBCUs receive threats