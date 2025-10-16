High lead levels discovered in popular protein supplements, Consumer Reports investigation reveals

A new report from Consumer Reports has found concerning levels of lead in popular protein powders and shakes, raising questions about the safety of supplements in the $28 billion global industry.

Consumer Reports tested 23 protein products and discovered that more than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than their experts consider safe to consume in a day. Some products had more than 10 times that level.

"The problem has gotten worse," Sana Mujahid of Consumer Reports told CBS News.

Plant-based supplements contained on average nine times more lead than dairy-based ones, likely because plants absorb the metal from soil.

Consumer Reports specifically advised against consuming two products due to their high lead content: Naked Nutrition's Vegan Mass Gainer Powder and Huel's Black Edition Powder.

Both companies acknowledged to CBS News that trace amounts of lead occur naturally in plants but stated that neither product exceeded guidelines on lead exposure.

"We don't want consumers to panic. There's still a lot of protein powders that are safe for consumers," Mujahid said.

The FDA does not test protein supplements, and unlike medications, supplements aren't subject to the same strict federal regulations. This makes it difficult for consumers to know exactly what they're consuming.

Lead exposure is particularly dangerous for children as it can cause cognitive and behavioral problems. Health experts emphasize that no amount of lead is considered safe for consumption.

Dr. Pieter Cohen of Harvard Medical School expressed disappointment with the findings.

"I was very disappointed by the results. We've known that heavy metals can be in protein powders for years. And I would've thought that the manufacturers would've set up safeguards to prevent this," Cohen said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.