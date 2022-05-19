Watch
Heard's sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp

Kevin Lamarque/AP
Whitney Henriquez, sister of actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 19, 2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Amber Heard's sister has testified she personally witnessed Johnny Depp and Heard strike each other during a fight.

Whitney Heard Henriquez became the first witness to testify during the five-week trial that she personally witnessed Depp hitting Heard. Depp has said he never struck Heard at any time.

But on Wednesday, Henriquez said both Depp and Heard landed blows in a March 2015 fight.

A friend of Heard's also testified Wednesday that she saw cuts and bruises on Heard that resulted from Depp's assaults.

Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

