Halloween poses hidden dangers for pets, vets warn

Veterinarians are warning pet owners that Halloween can be a scary time for animals, triggering a spike in emergency visits as the spooky season approaches.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) cautions that while pet owners love to include their animals in Halloween festivities, this time of year also results in more pets ending up in emergency clinics.

"A lot of pets are very susceptible to noise, it's a noisy time of year," Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, told CBS News.

Bailey recommends keeping pets on a leash or distracting them with a new toy in a quiet space, as they may try to run out of the house during Halloween activities.

"You have new people coming to your door and the pets may not be familiar and they may get stressed by it," Bailey said.

For pets wearing costumes, owners should ensure they fit well to prevent choking or tripping hazards. Keeping animals away from Halloween treats is also crucial, as these can lead to toxic ingestions, intestinal blockages and burns.

Even items like glow sticks pose dangers. While the material inside isn't toxic, it can cause irritation if pets bite into them.

"So just by biting into it, it's gonna cause irritation to the gums. If they swallow it, then it's going to cause irritation to the GI system," Bailey said.

Sweets containing artificial sweeteners or chocolate should be kept far from pets' reach.

"Artificial sweetener, such as with xylitol, that in itself can cause a significant amount of distress and can be deadly. Chocolates can cause a significant amount of damage to the liver," Bailey warned.

Laura Birenbaum, who recently adopted a pet named Pigeon, is preparing for her new pet's first Halloween alongside her other pet, Frank.

"Sometimes loud noises make her scared. So I think we're gonna be keeping her inside and calm and if she wants to come out great, but we'll have her on leash," Birenbaum said.

