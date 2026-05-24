Woman accused of shooting 2 lawyers outside North Carolina courthouse after civil hearing

RALEIGH, NC. — A woman's civil case turned into a criminal one after police say she shot two lawyers outside a courthouse in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Gwendolyn White, 57, was taken into custody on Friday just after she allegedly opened fire and shot two lawyers outside the Wake County Courthouse.

The shooting happened in an alley near the courthouse after a hearing involving White and both lawyers. Police say something happened during the hearing that made White angry.

Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce described the sequence of events.

"The suspect in this case became belligerent in court. That court case ended. The suspect left the courthouse, retrieved their vehicle and returned back to the courthouse on Fayetteville Street. The suspect got out of the vehicle, approached the two victims, shot both victims and that's when the deputies were able to take that suspect in custody," Boyce said.

Both shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions have not been made public.

Authorities say the case is believed to have been a civil matter in which all three people were involved.

Police say White will be charged with attempted murder.

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