Gunfire kills 1, wounds 5 at illegal Philadelphia gathering

KYW
Authorities say gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five and sent scores of people fleeing for their lives around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to a restaurant in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 21, 2021
PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities say gunfire at an illegal large gathering in Philadelphia killed one person, wounded five and sent scores of people fleeing for their lives.

Police officials said the gunfire erupted at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside a rental hall adjacent to a restaurant in north Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital.

Three men and two women were stable at hospitals.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw notes that large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 restrictions and that police plan to increase patrols to prevent or disperse them.

