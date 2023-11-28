Gumby, a kitten with deformed legs, seeking a forever home

BOSTON -- The MSPCA-Angell is seeking very special adopters for a unique kitten named Gumby, who arrived in Massachusetts from Texas earlier this month needing medical care and a new home.

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine, said. “Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around — often on all fours.”

Lawrence, Nakia Gumby, who arrived in Massachusetts from Texas earlier this month, needs medical care and a new home.

Shelter staff said that Gumby is very sweet and loving — even playful — and can walk and use the litterbox.

“At this point, he isn’t developing any sores, and it looks like surgery may not significantly improve his mobility, so it doesn’t make sense to put him through what will be a painful process at this time,” Fellman said.

The MSPCA is looking for adopters who are willing to take on the unique challenges that come with adopting a kitten with Gumby’s medical needs. They should have a close relationship with a veterinarian.

Those interested in adopting Gumby should submit an inquiry at mspca.org/gumby.

Those who would like to help the MSPCA care for Gumby and other animals in need may donate at mspca.org/donate.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.