Group cites chemical concerns at military sites near bay

Brian Witte/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, watermen dredge for oysters on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland near Ridge, Md. An environmental group released a new analysis Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, of Defense Department records that has found the groundwater of at least nine military installations near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia is contaminated with high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Aug 11, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- An environmental group has released a new analysis of Defense Department records that has found the groundwater of at least nine military installations near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia is contaminated with high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.”

The nonprofit Environmental Working Group released a report Wednesday on military sites along the bay and concerns about contamination, mostly from substances in firefighting foam.

The group says it’s the first time an analysis of the concerns has been done publicly at installations across the nation’s largest estuary.

