Gloria Steinem shocked that Equal Rights Amendment isn't law

Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:39 AM, Feb 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Feminist icon Gloria Steinem says it’s “insane” the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Rights Amendment still hasn’t been ratified, nearly a century after it was first proposed.

Steinem said it's always been necessary to make the Constitution more inclusive.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Steinem spoke Saturday as part of the Richmond Forum speaker series.

In 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, first proposed in Congress in 1923.

However, that came long after a 1982 deadline set by Congress.

Last week, Virginia formally withdrew from a federal lawsuit seeking to certify the Equal Rights Amendment.

