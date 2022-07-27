Watch Now
Girl dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 15:14:59-04

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A seven-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said.

The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child's father and two siblings were not injured.

The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said.

Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.

