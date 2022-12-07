A full 'cold moon' will illuminate the night sky

Look up into the sky Wednesday evening and you will get a treat.

The "cold moon," which follows November's Full Beaver Blood Moon, will appear at its peak in the sky on Wednesday Dec. 7 just before 11:10 p.m. ET.

Skies will be mostly cloudy in Central Virginia with lows in the lower 50s.

PHOTOS: Full 'cold moon' illuminates night sky around the world

AP Photo The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises through a clear sky past a string of white lights on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The term "Cold Moon" dates back to the 1930s when the Maine Farmer's Almanac first published names of the full moons.

The Farmer's Almanac said the name is linked to the final moon of the fall and the long, cold nights.

And don't fret if you miss the moon on Wednesday. The moon will appear full from Tuesday evening through Friday morning, according to NASA.