PHOTOS: Full 'cold moon' illuminates night sky around the world

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises through a clear sky past a string of white lights on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the cold moon rises above the ancient Parthenon temple during a cloudy day, in Athens, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP Photo

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) AP Photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next