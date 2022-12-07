Watch Now
NewsNational News

PHOTOS: Full 'cold moon' illuminates night sky around the world

WCup Qatar Soccer The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises through a clear sky past a string of white lights on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)Photo by: AP Photo Britain Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)Photo by: AP Photo Britain Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)Photo by: AP Photo Rishi Sunak The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)Photo by: AP Photo Greece Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the cold moon rises above the ancient Parthenon temple during a cloudy day, in Athens, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo APTOPIX Turkey Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo Turkey Full Moon The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)Photo by: AP Photo

PHOTOS: Full 'cold moon' illuminates night sky around the world

close-gallery
  • WCup Qatar Soccer
  • Britain Full Moon
  • Britain Full Moon
  • Rishi Sunak
  • Greece Full Moon
  • Turkey Full Moon
  • Turkey Full Moon
  • APTOPIX Turkey Full Moon
  • Turkey Full Moon
  • Turkey Full Moon

Share

The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises through a clear sky past a string of white lights on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises next to a capsule of the London Eye ferris wheel in London, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the cold moon rises above the ancient Parthenon temple during a cloudy day, in Athens, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)AP Photo
The last full moon of the year known as the Cold Moon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)AP Photo
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next