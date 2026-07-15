Florida woman's new license plate raises eyebrows: 'Maybe I'll even get some honks'

POPANA BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida woman was surprised to receive a new license plate with her vehicle registration renewal that she feels carries an inappropriate message.

Pompano Beach resident Nancy Dello Stritto, who is almost 77 years old, opened her mail to find a license plate reading "SQZ A55."

She told CBS Miami that the plate, which can be interpreted to spell out a crude phrase, caused her to go "ballistic."

"I don't think a senior who is almost 77 will be driving around with a plate that has that to say," Dello Stritto said. "When I saw that, I went ballistic. I said, 'How could that pass inspection?'"

WFOR via CNN Newsource Nancy Dello's new license plate

The plate has become a topic of conversation at her retirement community, where opinions are split. While Dello Stritto is unhappy with the configuration, she noted that others, including her sons and their friends, have encouraged her to keep it.

She said the current tally is 16-1 in favor of her keeping the plate.

It remains unclear how the plate was issued. Florida license plates have been manufactured at a state prison in North Florida for nearly a century before being distributed through county agencies.

Dello Stritto's plate was mailed from the Broward County Property Tax Collector's office.

CBS Miami contacted the office regarding the issue. An office manager confirmed that Broward County will replace a plate deemed offensive for free at their Plantation office.

For now, Dello Stritto plans to keep the plate, though she intends to notify the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles about it.

"I'm resigned to it; maybe it was destined for it to be on my car," she said, adding with a laugh, "I can handle it; maybe I'll even get some honks."