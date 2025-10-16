Firefighter's warning about batteries after dog bites phone charger, causes explosion

A North Carolina firefighter's home narrowly escaped serious damage after his dog bit into a phone charger, causing a small fire. The incident highlights the growing danger of lithium battery fires.

When firefighter David Sasser's dog Colton bit into a phone charger at their Chapel Hill home, it triggered an unexpected explosion and fire.

"Immediately got a phone call from the monitoring agency, we received a fire alarm, can check your cameras said go ahead, they said we see a fire in your living room, heart sank," Sasser said.

The fire in Sasser's home fortunately fizzled out in the carpet. However, a similar incident in Tulsa last year had more severe consequences.

"That wasn't that long after we had the issue that Colton ran into. They did not have the same outcome," Sasser said.

While the pets in the Tulsa incident escaped safely, the house suffered significant damage from the lithium battery fire. These batteries cause thousands of fires annually across the country.

Initially, Sasser only shared the video of Colton's incident with friends, but recently the Chapel Hill Fire Department saw broader educational value in it.

"Our fire chief said do you mind if we use that video? I said absolutely. Let's send that message far and wide," Sasser said.

When asked if he expected the video to receive such widespread attention, Sasser replied, "No, not at all."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.