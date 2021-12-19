Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Fire damages huge QVC distribution center in North Carolina

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Tom Copeland<br/>
Firefighters work on cleanup after a fire ripped through a distribution center for the QVC home-shopping television network in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. More than 300 employees were working at the facility when the fire was reported shortly after 2a.m. No injuries were immediately reported. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
QVC Facility Fire
Posted at 11:22 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 23:22:35-05

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A fire has ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The News & Observer reports that more than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Officials said a “main section” of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility appears to be destroyed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.