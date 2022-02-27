Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden speech

WASHINGTON — Officials plan to reinstall the fence around the U.S. Capitol that had stood for months after the January 2021 insurrection.

This time it's for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

It comes as concern grows about potential demonstrations or truck convoys snarling traffic in the nation’s capital.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says the fence will be erected around the Capitol building as a precaution.

Officials are preparing for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning this week.

The Pentagon has already approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control.