FBI arrests 5 suspects in Michigan in alleged Halloween terror plot investigation

DEARBORN, Mich. — The FBI has arrested five people between the ages of 16 and 20 for allegedly planning a violent attack during Halloween weekend.

According to authorities, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force first discovered the plot when a member noticed two suspects making plans in what officials described as an online ISIS chat room, CBS News reported.

Investigators uncovered surveillance footage showing the teens at gun ranges with automatic weapons. The group also reportedly traveled to Ohio to scout Cedar Point as a potential target, though authorities have not confirmed the exact location where they planned to carry out the attack.

The suspects were expected to be arraigned in federal court Friday, but none appeared on the docket. Officials said they could appear for an arraignment via Zoom as early as 1 o'clock on Sunday.

Despite law enforcement stating there is no longer any concern for public safety in the affected communities, police plan to increase their presence during trick-or-treating events to reassure residents.

A Dearborn resident who lives near one of the raid locations expressed shock at the situation.

"I actually thought it was just like a Devil's Night prank. This is very new and scary to me. And, and at 62, you just want to be uh retired and relaxed and enjoy and not have to worry about something like helicopters and FBI and um, yeah, it's like you're in a movie all of a sudden," the resident said.

The FBI believes the group may have been inspired after a 19-year-old former National Guardsman was arrested in May for planning an attack on a military base in Warren.

